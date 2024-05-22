Nottingham’s Welch the Florist Recognised as Finalist in Midlands Family Business Awards

Nottingham-based Welch the Florist has been recognised for its outstanding service by being selected as a finalist in the prestigious Service Excellence category of the Midlands Family Business Awards.

This recognition comes as no surprise to the loyal customers of Welch the Florist, who have witnessed the unwavering commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction that has driven the business since its inception in 1920. Proudly bearing the legacy of five generations with a rich heritage spanning more than a century, Welch the Florist has deeply ingrained itself in the local community and is synonymous with floral elegance and impeccable service.

Gareth Shaw, Managing Director of Welch the Florist, said: “This is the first time we’ve entered awards to showcase our business so being shortlisted was a complete surprise for us. Customer service is at the heart of our business and from the very beginning when Tony Shaw, my dad, started selling flowers from the Welch grocery store, we knew our level of service and passion for flowers would be the one thing that made us stand out.”

Being shortlisted as a finalist in the Service Excellence category of the Midlands Family Business Awards is a testament to Welch the Florist’s enduring dedication to exceeding customer expectations and upholding the highest standards of excellence. Through meticulous attention to detail, personalised consultations, and a genuine passion for floral artistry, Welch the Florist has forged enduring relationships with generations of customers, enriching countless special occasions with their exquisite floral arrangements.

Charlotte Perkins, Group Managing Director of The Wilson Organisation, said: “The standard of entries has