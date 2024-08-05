Monica Di Natale Awarded for Service Excellence as Tecla Languages Launches Spanish Immersive Experience

Tecla Languages Ltd is proud to announce that its founder, Monica Di Natale, has received the “Service Excellence Award” from Big Business Events. This prestigious award honours Monica’s 17 years of innovative work in language education and her exceptional contributions to the field.

Since the establishment of Tecla Languages in 2007, Monica has been a leading figure in immersive language education. Her dedication and unique approach have set high standards in the UK, and this recognition from Big Business Events highlights the significant impact of her work. The award not only celebrates Monica’s achievements but also marks a key milestone in the history of Tecla Languages.

This accolade is a testament to Monica’s ongoing commitment to excellence, further enhanced by her involvement with Big Business Events. Under the mentorship of Forbes Council Coach Adam Stott, Monica has gained invaluable insights into branding, social media, marketing, and business strategy. This guidance has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of Tecla Languages and supporting its growth.

“Winning at Big Business Events is a tremendous honour and a testament to the dedication and passion that have driven Tecla Languages for 17 years,” said Monica Di Natale, Founder of Tecla Languages. “This award recognises our past achievements and motivates us as we work towards launching our new Spanish immersive experience. We look forward to providing UK students with a transformative learning journey in Spain, building on our proven model of immersive education.”

Additionally, Monica has announced that she is developing a new immersive Spanish language programme, set to launch in Spain next year. This new programme will complement the company’s successful English language courses offered in the UK to foreign students. The Spanish experience aims to provide UK students with an authentic and engaging learning opportunity, reflecting the same immersive approach that has driven Tecla Languages’ success.

Tecla Languages’ approach to immersive education is backed by research from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL), which shows that immersive environments can improve language proficiency by up to 30% more than traditional methods. Monica’s vision of combining personal dedication with innovative educational practices continues to propel the company’s success.

The forthcoming launch of the Spanish language experience underscores Monica’s commitment to delivering impactful and personalised learning opportunities. This new initiative will build on Tecla Languages’ reputation for excellence and further extend its reach.

For further information, please visit tecla-languages.co.uk.