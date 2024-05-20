Elevating Excellence: 2024 Cloud Computing Award Winners Announced

The Business Awards UK 2024 Cloud Computing Awards have wrapped up, highlighting the leaders and visionaries in the cloud technology sector. These awards celebrate the pivotal advancements in cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, and overall service provision, reinforcing the essential role of cloud solutions in today’s digital-first business environment.

2024 Cloud Computing Award Winners

Crises Control – Best Cloud Disaster Recovery Solution

Transputec – Exceptional Cloud Service Provider

Heveloon – Best Cloud Infrastructure, Best Cloud Management Software

DigitalCloudAdvisor – Best Cloud Management Software

Expert Thinking Consulting – Best Use of Cloud Technology

John Kottis, Lloyds Banking Group – Cloud Computing Leader of the Year

Fairware – Best Cloud Infrastructure

2024 Cloud Computing Award Finalists

DigitalCloudAdvisor – Finalist for Best Use of Cloud Technology

Sat Gainda, Version 1 – Finalist for Cloud Computing Leader of the Year

Expert Thinking Consulting – Finalist for Exceptional Cloud Service Provider

Driving the Digital Evolution

The 2024 Cloud Computing Awards spotlight the significant achievements in the industry this year. The sector is advancing swiftly, driven by the need for greater scalability, security, and efficiency. Innovations in cloud technology have empowered businesses to address global challenges more effectively, from cybersecurity threats to operational disruptions, underscoring the vital role of robust cloud solutions in today’s digital-first landscape. These advancements not only strengthen business resilience but also support sustainable technological growth, making cloud computing an indispensable element of our increasingly connected world.

For more information about the 2024 Cloud Computing Awards, please contact Business Awards UK.